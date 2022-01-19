Lots of people use WhatsApp as their messenger app of choice, and for good reason given its chat features, end-to-end encryption, and its availability across platforms. As with any app, however, you are bound to run into some problems at some point. Now WhatsApp is making it easier to get help via chat support, right in the app itself.

This capability was initially tested with some WhatsApp beta users back in March of last year, but it looks like WhatsApp pulled the plug on that experiment sometime in the months since. Now we're starting to see it not just return, but also become available for users on the stable release.

As pointed out by WABetaInfo, navigating in the app through Settings -> Help -> Contact Us in the most recent WhatsApp releases once again offers the option for in-app support chat. As soon as the chat session has been established, you can interact directly with the WhatsApp support team to address your issue or question. After everything's been resolved, the chat is then closed.

In case you were concerned, the in-app chat session will display its green checkmark to verify that you’re really chatting with WhatsApp support, so don’t be fooled into sharing any details with bad actors pretending they are part of the WhatsApp team and offering to help you.

It's not clear exactly how widespread availability is right now, but we are seeing in-app support in the stable release (2.21.24.22) installed on our devices, and have observed reports of others seeing the same, so you may already have access to it — if you don’t see it yet, just sit tight.

