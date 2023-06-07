The best Android camera phones have effectively eclipsed point-and-shoot cameras, thanks to the ease of use and high-resolution output available even on affordable devices. However, all the clarity and megapixel magic is lost in conveyance when we use apps like WhatsApp to share our snaps with others. The app applies heavy compression to send images swiftly and reduce strain on its infrastructure. However, Meta is finally giving a few beta testers an option to dial down the compression.

Heavy compression is the bane of modern communication, negating all the technical advancements achieved by high-resolution camera sensors like Samsung’s Isocell range. It makes the images and videos take up less space on your phone, but the compression may not be ideal for all situations, like when you’re sending a nightscape with stars. WABetaInfo reports WhatsApp is waking up to this reality, and with v2.23.12.13 on Android and v23.11.0.76 on iOS, beta testers can send images in better clarity with a new HD option.

The new option shows up beside the crop button at the top of the screen after selecting an image. Choosing this option preserves the original resolution of the image instead of resizing it down to standard quality while preserving just the aspect ratio. Interestingly, the option shows up only for particularly high-resolution images.

It is also worth noting these HD images aren’t completely uncompressed. They are compressed slightly, but not as much as usual images. Moreover, the new HD option needs to be enabled manually for every image, making the implementation needlessly cumbersome. WhatsApp also seems to have axed the option to define the default upload quality for photos, where you could choose between Best quality, Data saver, and Automatic.

Default image upload quality settings (left); new WhatsApp settings page without the option (right)

Considering you still cannot send videos uncompressed, it might be a good idea to attach media files as documents when you want to dodge WhatsApp’s aggressive compression. With WhatsApp’s liberal attachment file size limits, you can even send large video files uncompressed, if you’re connected to a good Wi-Fi network.

WhatsApp is rolling out the HD image option to a handful of beta testers, although a wider beta rollout is expected to follow.

Thanks: Moshe