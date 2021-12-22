WhatsApp’s interface has been getting a little long in the tooth, but the messenger has been doing some housekeeping. It recently redesigned the contact info pages and voice messages with a sleek waveform preview, and last year, it added a slew of new wallpapers that can be set individually per chat. Now, the company is looking to bring a new design to voice calls, as spotted by WABetaInfo.

Credit: WABetaInfo

Functionally, the call screen isn’t changing at all, with all of the buttons and interface elements remaining firmly in place — nobody will have to relearn how to call someone on WhatsApp, don’t worry. The redesign does make the experience feel a little more modern and a bit more cleaned up, though. It switches out the colorful background for a black one, with a rounded gray square in the middle in which you can see your contact’s name/number and profile picture. It looks like the redesign will also dunk the name or number into a bright green color to make clearer that you’re currently connected. The new look is supposed to make group calls less cluttered, too, but we haven’t seen screenshots of that just yet.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

The current call interface on Android

Right now, we’ve only got iOS images at our disposal, but WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp has a similar revamp in the works for Android, so the screenshots we have should be a good indicator as to what we can expect. Since the redesign isn’t available publicly yet, it will likely take a while until you can get your hands on it. Just be sure to keep WhatsApp updated on your phone to get the redesign as soon as possible.

