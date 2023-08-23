Summary WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows group chat admins to share the last 24 hours of chat history with new members, making it easier for them to get up to speed quickly.

WhatsApp has been on a roll lately — from debuting WhatsApp Channels in more countries to finally adding support for multi-account switching, it’s been a nice couple of months for anyone lucky enough to have been accepted into the beta program that’s at capacity. Users that have connected to a Channel may have noticed that, when joining, tons of messages are already visible due to a history sharing feature that’s been introduced to Channels. The latest beta version of WhatsApp now shows that a similar feature for group chat admins is in development.

In WhatsApp beta 2.23.18.5, which began rolling out today, WABetaInfo found a new setting for groups to handle recent history sharing. Once a group administrator enables the option, all current group members will be notified. From then on, when a new member joins, they can see the last 24 hours of chat history. This has not yet been fully implemented for beta users, but WABetaInfo got their hands on a preview version of it while it’s in development.

It’s always difficult for new people to join a group chat and get involved in conversations when there’s really no context to what people are talking about. Usually, that’s the experience that chat newcomers deal with. This update solves this issue, and it should help get people up to speed much quicker.

But group chats aren't the only way for multiple people to communicate. For one-to-many messages, similar to posting on social media, WhatsApp has introduced Channels. The feature debuted in June in Singapore and Colombia before expanding to seven more countries at the end of July. Much like today's group chat development, a user who joins a Channel can see all past posts from the previous 30 days instead of a blank chat log.

Recent WhatsApp beta versions have shown that Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, is working on ways for users to send view-once photos and videos, schedule Zoom-like calls, and feel more confident about end-to-end encryption. There’s a reason WhatsApp is used more than pretty much any other messaging app internationally, and it’s because the platform continues to improve over long periods of time. Adding history sharing to group chats will be extremely helpful to all, and it’s indicative of that continued improvement.