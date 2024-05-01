Summary WhatsApp is free to use, leaving room for scammers to target unsuspecting individuals with phishing attacks.

WhatsApp is focusing on spam protection and introducing new features to restrict users engaging in bulk messaging and spammy behavior.

Account restrictions are temporary warnings, allowing users to still respond to messages while deterring misuse and encouraging scammers to reconsider their actions.

WhatsApp is one of the leading instant messaging apps on Android today, and it is free to use for billions of users. While Meta makes money off businesses trying to reach you on WhatsApp, several bad actors use the individual accounts to target unsuspecting users with spear phishing attacks and other too-good-to-be-true schemes. Although you can stay vigilant and dodge most scams, WhatsApp is also doing its bit and focusing on spam protection for user privacy with recent updates. We’ve now caught wind of another new feature along the same lines.

Like most other criminals, identifying spammers in a sea of ordinary users is heavily reliant on observing and identifying behavioral patterns. For instance, a WhatsApp phishing scam account would likely engage in new conversations way more frequently than someone who is continuing a chat with known contacts. To prevent people from accidentally getting scammed, WhatsApp already has a few safeguards in place, including easily accessible options to block and report messages from unknown numbers. Now, it is stepping up efforts with version 2.24.10.5 as WABetaInfo reports.

Account restrictions should deter misuse

Source: WABetaInfo

The latest beta version on the Play Store reveals a new feature that will restrict users from initiating new chats. The warning message pops up as a bottom sheet, and explains to the user that bulk messaging, automated messaging, or spammy behavior could have led to the restriction. The pop-up contains a link to additional support documentation, and it has a button to dismiss the pop-up. However, WhatsApp doesn’t have a button on-screen to request manual review or challenge the restriction.

Thankfully, imposed restrictions are temporary and users can still respond to messages they receive in active conversations with groups and individuals. Calling support should remain unaffected as well. WABetaInfo highlights that WhatsApp doesn’t necessarily peek into the content of your messages before restricting an account or taking other penal action. Instead, the company probably relies on automated systems trained to detect the hallmarks of account misuse.

Restrictions are like a warning, and they should lighten the burden on the process WhatsApp has set up for reviewing account bans. After all, restrictions and bans can also happen to well-meaning individuals. That said, such a measure should also give swindlers a chance to introspect and mend their ways before losing the WhatsApp account entirely. The account restriction feature is still in development, and we eagerly await its release.