Summary WhatsApp is rumored to be working on a live translation feature, making global communication easier.

The chat translations will be completed on-device, ensuring privacy, leveraging Google's Live Translation technology.

Users will need to download language packs for translation, and it's currently unknown how many languages will be supported.

There are several reasons why WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps that you can use. Not only does the app provide a safe and secure way to communicate with friends and family, but it also offers a number of features that make communicating with people all around the world that much easier. With that said, it appears that WhatsApp is making some important moves to strengthen these types of communications, as we've heard rumors that it could be looking to utilize Samsung's Galaxy AI-powered Live Translate feature for audio calls.

And if that wasn't enough, it looks like a new translation feature could be on the horizon, giving users a new way to communicate with international companions and colleagues. While it's currently pretty simple to translate messages received using an external app, there is no native way to do so from within WhatsApp. But it looks like that could all change very soon, as the folks at WABetaInfo have discovered a new live translation feature which could make international communication that much easier.

An easier way to communicate globally

Now, what makes this feature special is that the translation will be done on-device, which means none of your conversations are going to be sent to the cloud for processing. Furthermore, this translation feature should be pretty good since the brand is reportedly going to be leveraging Google's Live Translation technology to get the work done.

Since this translation is going to be processed locally, users will apparently need to download language packs to make the translations possible. And best of all, the translation will be done seamlessly in chat, which means, conversations will flow a little better. Overall, this feature should be a pretty big win, considering that copying and pasting messages into a separate translation app is a pretty tedious process.

It's unclear at this point just how many languages will be supported, but we'd imagine that there are going to be a lot of languages available, especially considering that Google Translate currently supports over 100 languages at the time of this article going live. Now, what's also unclear is when this feature will go live.

As of right now, it was a feature that was discovered in the latest beta but doesn't have a way to be activated. But there's no doubt that you'll be hearing more about this in the near future, as this kind of feature could be a real game changer for those that communicate with people all across the world. Not only can this feature have a huge impact on casual conversations, but it could also impact business communications as well.