Summary WhatsApp is introducing Chat themes, allowing users to customize chat bubbles and backgrounds.

Users can choose from 8 preset themes or customize their own for individual conversations.

The update also includes 30 new wallpapers.

WhatsApp has been working on chat themes for some time now. The feature was first spotted in September 2024, and Meta rolled out the option to select beta testers a month later, in October 2024. Four months later, WhatsApp is finally rolling out Chat themes to the stable channel, enabling you to make your conversations more colorful.

WhatsApp allows you to change the background of a conversation with one of the pre-installed wallpapers or a picture from your library. Chat themes are different, and in addition to the background, you can change the color of the chat bubbles for greater customization. There are eight chat themes, though you can customize them for added personalization.

It is also possible to use one of the pre-specified chat themes with a background wallpaper from your library. All your personalized chat themes are private and are not visible to anyone else. Any theme you apply will affect only your view, leaving the recipient’s chat unchanged.

You can preview the chat theme in both light and dark mode, with an option to turn the elements in the background wallpaper on or off.

Besides chat themes, WhatsApp is introducing 30 new wallpapers as background options. You can set a default theme for all chats or customize each conversation with a different theme or background image.

The Chat theme option is nestled under Settings > Chats > Default chat theme. To customize an individual conversation, open it and then select the Chat theme option from the 3-dot menu button.

WhatsApp says Chat themes will be available globally "over the coming weeks." So, if you don't already see the option on your phone, you might have to wait a bit longer.

WhatsApp keeps getting better

Jules Wang / AP

To Meta's credit, it keeps testing and enhancing the WhatsApp messaging experience. Last month, it was spotted working on three key updates to enhance the app, including displaying favicons alongside web link previews in message bubbles, allowing images to be added to polls in Channels, and centralizing all creation tools within the Chats tab.

More recently, it rolled out new icons for the attachment sheet options with a cleaner and more modern look.