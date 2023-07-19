This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

WhatsApp may be one of the best encrypted messengers available, but every service experiences outages. It appears that the Meta-owned chat app is in the midst of one of its worst outages in recent times, as many users are reporting that the app is completely inaccessible.

Down Detector received a massive uptick of WhatsApp outage reports starting around 4 p.m. ET, peaking with around 30,000 reports at 4:16. The outage does not appear to be limited to one region — our readers have reported the app being completely unusable in North America, South America, and Europe.

WhatsApp addressed the issue on Twitter, saying it has identified the problem and is currently working to restore service. No timetable has been established for service restoration, but we'll be monitoring the situation and will update this page if anything changes.

This news comes as WhatsApp has been on a roll adding features of late. A new Wear OS app for smartwatches was just made official today, and the beta channel has seen several quality-of-life improvements this week, like increased group call limits and an easier way to message unsaved contacts.

