There has been a recent pattern among new (and upcoming) WhatsApp features — they've mostly been borrowed from Instagram. For reference, the messaging giant has recently been spotted working on bringing music support to status updates, while private mentions and likes within Status Updates have already begun rolling out for users and will be available globally soon.

Elsewhere, more importantly, WhatsApp will finally gain personalized emoji reaction lists, similar to what its sister platform Instagram already offers. The change means that users will see their top 7 most used emojis first when reacting to a message, followed by other top emojis that they use every now and then.

Now, finally, as part of a change not borrowed from Instagram, WhatsApp is officially rolling out its previously leaked Lists feature.

The new feature, as its name suggests, allows you to organize chats within custom lists. Think of it as a feature that lets you isolate important contacts from the bulk based on specific categories and criteria. You're free to title your list as you like — Family, Colleagues, Close Friends, etc., and add as many contacts to it. These will show up in WhatsApp's 'filters' section, which currently houses All, Unread, Favorites, and Groups.

Lists are a welcome addition, especially for power users who primarily use WhatsApp for their day-to-day, work, or school-related conversations. By offering a seamless way to locate specific chats right at the top of the app's homepage, lists prevent the need to aimlessly scroll to get to the right conversation.

Your lists are completely private

Source: WhatsApp

If the feature has rolled out to you (it hasn't for us yet), you'll see a plus icon right next to the default chat filters on WhatsApp's homepage, as seen circled in the image above. Tapping the plus icon should take you to the New list creator, where you'll be able to give it a title and add people or groups to it.

Users will be able to edit a created list, which includes changing its name and adding/removing contacts, simply by long pressing it within the Filter bar. In total, users will be able to create up to 20 lists, and their position in the Filter bar can be adjusted based on their priority. Also worth noting is that lists are completely private, which means your contacts will not be notified if you add them to a list like 'annoying relatives,' 'people who send chain messages,' and 'people who always text in caps.'

WhatsApp suggests that lists have begun rolling out to users today "and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks."