WhatsApp is a popular messaging app for many reasons, but mainly because it's provided a bridge between iOS and Android users for some time now that allows them to send messages with RCS -like qualities. The fact that the service is free is even better, especially when it includes end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp really draws users in through its ability to easily share images and video without compression artifacts clogging up the works, and now an update has made this function even better.

New features are rolling out on iOS

Ideally coming to Android soon

In a post today on WABetaInfo, the site lists a change log for WhatsApp for iOS 24.20.78. Note that this is for iOS only (hence the big catch); the change has not landed on Android yet. New video playback controls give iOS users the option to adjust playback speeds, selecting from three different settings: Normal, which is self-explanatory; fast, at 1.5x the normal speed; and faster, at 2x the normal speed. Basically, you'll be able to save time watching videos (especially if you need to skip the parts you already know about, like in a tutorial.) The speed controls are found right next to the playback bar, so you can easily scrub through a video.

In addition to playback speed improvements, WhatsApp also brings a picture-in-picture mode for videos. You can resize the video window and move it around on your screen while you do other things on your phone, and, best of all, the picture-in-picture mode also offers the new video playback controls. Now, you can quickly respond to a message on iOS without pausing your video or losing your progress.

WhatsApp for iOS users should be able to gain access to these features by downloading the latest version of the app from the App Store, but if you update and don't have access, don't worry. These changes might roll out in sections over the next couple of weeks, but you will need to be using the latest version of the app to gain access to them. WhatsApp hasn't said when these features will come to Android users, but if you're waiting to check these out on your Pixel, you probably won't need to wait much longer. Updates usually roll out to both platforms at around roughly the same time, so we expect Android to see these features shortly.