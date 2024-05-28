Summary WhatsApp may soon offer AI-generated profile photos for users looking to stand out in conversations.

Another feature spotted in development would work the same way, but for images in general.

Users will be able to add AI-generated images by selecting the "Imagine" option in the menu during conversations.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with more than 2.4 billion active monthly users, and we can easily understand why, as the app is constantly looking for ways to deliver a secure, reliable, and fun way to communicate with friends and family. Now, to make things even more exciting, WhatsApp could also include a new feature that would allow users to quickly create AI-generated images to include in every conversation.

Recent rumors suggest that WhatsApp is doubling down on the integration of AI. Last week, we saw information claiming that the messaging app is working on AI-generated profile photos for those who want something to help them stand out. It seems that the integration of AI-generated images will also make its way to your chats, as WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is “working on a feature to quickly create AI-powered images, and it will be available in a future update!”

Where can you find this new feature?

There is no fancy way to call this new feature, as it is listed simply as AI-powered images, and it is still under development, so we will have to wait a bit longer to see it in action. It’s so early in its development stages that it is still not ready for beta testers. However, we can clearly see how users will be able to add these AI-generated images by selecting the Imagine option that would appear in the menu, which allows you to add images, locations, documents, and more to your conversation.

Source:WABetaInfo

The new feature was found in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.4 update, but we have also found other ways to confirm its existence. We already have a couple of pages in WhatsApp’s Help Center that basically guide us through the process of making regular and animated images. I tested these methods on my phones and PC, and they’re still not working, but we can expect to see exciting changes in the following weeks.