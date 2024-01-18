Summary WhatsApp is introducing voice notes and polls to Channels, allowing brands and celebrities to interact with their followers in new ways.

Additionally, the chat app will let channel owners set multiple admins, while also enabling subscribers to share channel posts via Status updates.

These new additions were announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a channel post on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Channels was introduced to the masses in the latter half of 2023 as a broadcasting tool for brands, celebrities, and public figures. While it's not a new concept, Channels' arrival on one of the most popular messaging apps in the world meant that millions could now get direct updates from their favorite people/organizations. Behind the scenes, WhatsApp developers have been working on some new functionalities for Channels, like polls and sending voice messages, among others. The chat app is now widely rolling out these features (and more) to users across the globe.

According to a channel post by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (via WABetaInfo), WhatsApp Channels is picking up a total of four new features. The first of them is voice notes or audio messages. We've known that this feature has been in development since at least October last year with version 2.23.23.2 of WhatsApp beta for Android.

While channel admins could always send text messages and media to their followers, the addition of voice notes unlocks a new way of interacting with audiences. We have a decent understanding of what some of these inclusions would look like thanks to our previous coverage of WhatsApp beta updates.

Voice notes within Channels on WhatsApp beta (left); Polling functionality in beta (right)

The next feature addition is polls, enabling channel admins to quickly gauge the mood of their base. This attribute has been a staple of WhatsApp group chats for quite a while now, so it's only logical for it to be extended to Channels as well. However, we're surprised it has taken this long for it to become part of the feature set. Based on the poll shared by Zuckerberg (pictured below), participants will be able to select multiple options at once.

Zuckerberg also talks about channel owners finally being able to set multiple admins. This will be a godsend for large corporations and brands that need to stay in touch with their customers around the clock. Lastly, the Facebook co-founder also talked about how people can add channel posts to their Status. We've seen this particular feature in action through a beta version released in December, wherein developers were adding more context to Status updates pulled from a channel update.

There's no timeline provided for the rollout of these additions, but it's pretty clear now that they are officially out of the beta phase. It could take anywhere from days to weeks for these features to make their way to WhatsApp's stable version on Android, iOS, WhatsApp Web, and desktop apps. A bulk of these changes are focused on channel owners, with the ability to share channel posts through Status updates being the only subscriber-focused addition. Nevertheless, these new inclusions will go a long way in improving engagement between brands and their customers on WhatsApp's one-way broadcasting tool.