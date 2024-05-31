Summary WhatsApp is known for being user-friendly with a great set of features and constant updates.

A new feature in beta allows users to easily forward messages and media on Channels.

This update will make sharing content more efficient and could have a big impact on users.

WhatsApp is considered by many to be one of the best encrypted messaging apps that you can install in 2024. For the most part, the app is quite simple to use, and still manages to pack a great set of features without over complicating things. But what really keeps this app ahead of others are the constant updates, and it looks like, once again, there's something new coming down the pipeline.

A new update has made its way to the public beta, which now comes in at version 2.24.12.9. The latest feature to emerge from the beta is the ability to forward messages and media on Channels. This news comes from WABetaInfo, and will give users an easier way to share what ever needs to be shared by being able to forward Channel updates to friends, family, and even colleagues.

As far as limitations, there doesn't appear to be any so far, with WABetaInfo testing out the feature, and being able to forward pretty much anything you'd expect from messages, images, videos, and GIFs all seem to be fair game when it comes to forwarding. What really makes this interesting is that WhatsApp is apparently even working on ways so that content outside the app can be shared more easily.

Of course, this is still a work in progress, so it'll be interesting to see how it ends up in final form. For the most part, when this update goes live, it should have a huge impact on users that are constantly sharing messages with Channels. The new method will cut back on steps and make sharing more efficient. Of course, it is still in beta, so it's unclear when it will make its public debut. But you can bet we'll report about it when it happens.

For now, if you're curious and want to give it a try, then you can always sign up for the WhatsApp beta through the Google Play Store. And if you've never even used the app but are willing to give it a try, go ahead and download using the link below. As stated before, this is one of the best messaging apps you'll find, and since that's the case, you'll find plenty of users you already know probably on the platform. And best of all, with encrypted chats, your conversations are private.