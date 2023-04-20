WhatsApp is used by millions of people and businesses around the world every day, making the addition of new features much more crucial. The app has seen innumerable updates over the last few weeks, and most recently, the About section on the app gained improved visibility. We've got a few more features to add to the list today, including a tweaked keyboard layout that moves the keyboard picker from the bottom of the screen to the top.

This feature is under development and apparently hasn't made its way to the beta testers just yet, according to WABetaInfo. Nevertheless, the site spotted the repositioned keyboard picker on WhatsApp beta version 2.23.9.2, likely by activating hidden flags and looking at the code.

In addition to the repositioning of the keyboard picker, the top bar that offers easy access to different emoji categories has disappeared. While this could be a significant omission, WABetaInfo says you shouldn't read too much into it since this is an under-development version of the app.

We've previously learned about animated emoji coming to the app. This design tweak could be the company's way of preparing for these new types of emoji.

Lastly, this version of WhatsApp for Android doesn't appear to be compatible with phones running Android 4.4. Developers routinely take this step to ensure their apps are adherent to the latest security standards and are protected from any vulnerabilities present in older Android versions.

While the update may not be visible to the beta testers, WhatsApp could expand visibility over the coming days. It's too soon to tell if any of these features will make it to the stable version of the app, however. On top of these smaller tweaks to the app, WhatsApp is also rumored to be developing a newsletter service for the platform. We later learned that this offering could come in the form of WhatsApp Channels when it breaks cover.