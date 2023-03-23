After years of lagging behind the best messaging apps with its inferior feature set, WhatsApp has stepped up its game in recent times. The Meta-owned service is adding significant new features to its platform almost every few weeks. In just the last few months, WhatsApp has gained support for Communities, an improved group calling experience, revamped status updates in a big way, and more. However, unless you closely follow all WhatsApp-related development, you are unlikely to keep a tab on all the improvements the platform keeps making. To make this easier, WhatsApp is now rolling out its official chat account.

The official WhatsApp account will highlight all the new features added to the service and occasionally provide valuable tips. WABetaInfo reports Meta was working on this feature for quite a while, and it has now finally gone live. The first time you open a message received from WhatsApp's official account, you will be informed about the chat and its purpose. This includes informing you about the new features and tips and tricks to make the most out of service.

Like other chats on WhatsApp, you can archive or block the conversation if it does not interest you. The first message from the account to random users is about disappearing messages, which rolled out over a year ago. Seemingly, the account's rollout is random and has nothing to do with the build of the app you are running.

Do note that you cannot find WhatsApp's official account in your chat list unless the account messages you first.

Admittedly, Telegram — one of WhatsApp's primary rivals — already has a similar feature. There's an official Telegram account that highlights major new features and shares helpful tips and tricks from time to time. Still, this is a welcome improvement in WhatsApp, especially given its rapid pace of rolling out new features nowadays.