WhatsApp has long supported stickers, but compared to the way the competition handles them, they have always felt cumbersome and needlessly complicated. That's particularly true when you want to create your own sticker sets, which you can only do using third-party apps. Thankfully, WhatsApp is finally starting to change that. WhatsApp Web now lets you create your own stickers from existing images saved to your storage.

When you pull up the sticker selector in WhatsApp Web via the shortcut next to the text entry field, you'll notice a new "Create" shortcut as the very first suggestion in the overview of recently used stickers. Click it, and WhatsApp will show you a system file picker dialog, allowing you to select an image you want to use as a sticker. The app then throws it into its own image editor, and much like with any other media file you want to share, you can choose to crop it, add text, emoji, and even other stickers (sticker-ception?) to create the perfect sticker portraying your emotions.

There are a few strings attached with this solution, though. For one, you won't be able to use your self-created stickers on your phone — it only syncs across your WhatsApp desktop clients for now. That does mean that you can use your creations on WhatsApp for desktop, though, like in the Mac app, despite it not supporting sticker creation itself just yet — that's supposed to come next week, though.

If you still want to dive into sticker creation, be sure to connect your phone with WhatsApp Web. To do that, tap the overflow menu on your phone's WhatsApp version and head to 'Linked devices,' and connect a new device. On your desktop, visit web.whatsapp.com, and scan the QR code displayed on that website using the scanner provided by WhatsApp on your phone.

