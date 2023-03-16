WhatsApp has something of an affinity for half-baked features. Many moons after its debut, WhatsApp multi-device feels incomplete on linked devices, and even missed call alerts don’t function like they do for normal calls. However, the steady influx of new features continues unabated. One of those additions was an option to create polls in chats. WhatsApp is now working on a fix this feature should have had since day one.

WhatsApp introduced the polling option in November last year to simplify decision-making in larger group chats with several hundred participants. However, responding group members could select more than one of the poll options. This is great in some situations where you must select all the options applicable. However, several users also requested the ability to limit respondents to selecting just one of the provided options.

Based on a little testing with beta version 2.23.6.16 on Android, WABetaInfo reports this one-option selection limit is in development, following loads of user requests. This way, some polls would work better — like, if the Android Police poll embedded on this very page was on WhatsApp, allowing every reader to make multiple selections would defeat the purpose of the poll, or at least make the results inconclusive.

Thankfully, WhatsApp isn’t planning to rework polls entirely. The one-option restriction should show up as a toggle switch when you’re creating a poll. This would allow us to retain the ability to create polls like the ones we have today, where you can select all the applicable options.

This is a rare instance of WhatsApp fixing a feature after it rolls out. We hope other features in the messaging app receive similar treatment, fixing flaws even though it has been months or even years since the original release. Better still, perhaps WhatsApp could take some more time developing features so they work better out of the box.