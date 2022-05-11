WhatsApp has historically been slow to make new additions to its platform and offered a barebones messaging experience. However, over the last year or two, the Facebook-owned service has rolled out several new features for millions of its users worldwide, including multi-device support, self-destructing media and messages, emoji reactions, etc. While WhatsApp is still not as feature-rich as Telegram, the experience it now offers is vastly better compared to a few years ago. Now, to make managing all your conversations easier, the company is working on bringing chat filters to its platform.

WhatsApp already offers chat filters as a part of WhatsApp Business, both on its desktop and mobile apps. It allows you to filter chats based on unread messages, from contacts not in your phonebook, saved numbers, and groups. As spotted by WABetaInfo, the messaging service now intends to bring the same filters to regular non-business users. The filter button will be visible in the top app bar, from where you'll be able to refine which chats are shown as per your preference.

Screenshot: WABetaInfo

For WhatsApp Business users, the filter toggle only shows up when they use the search bar. However, for regular users, the button should always be visible. While the above screenshot is from WhatsApp's desktop app, WABetaInfo claims that the functionality will make its way to the Android and iOS apps, too. Going by WhatsApp's habit of testing new features for an extended period of time, don't expect the feature to arrive anytime soon.

If you are a heavy WhatsApp user, the new filters could help bring some sanity to your conversation list. This may look like a small change, but it will help you quickly find the right chat when in a hurry. For now, though, you need to wait until WhatsApp gets around to rolling out this feature to its beta users.

It's high time to think about going used for your next smartphone

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rajesh Pandey (270 Articles Published) Rajesh Pandey started following the tech field right around the time Android devices were going mainstream. He closely follows the latest development in the world of smartphones and what the tech giants are up to. He loves to tinker around with the latest gadgets to see what they are capable of. More From Rajesh Pandey