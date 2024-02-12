Summary WhatsApp is celebrating ten years under Meta ownership, and the app has undergone various changes, both big and small, to ensure its continued popularity as a chat app.

This month marks ten years of WhatsApp under Meta ownership, and the changes we saw range from small UI tweaks to the massive multi-device infrastructure overhaul, all of which ensure WhatsApp remains among the most popular chat apps. The steady stream of changes continues unabated, with the latest beta version revealing a new option for separating favorite contacts from others.

Communicating on WhatsApp is quick and easy, but sometimes, important conversations drown in the sea of inbound messages from group chats, brand interactions, and other conversations. To reduce repetitive use of the in-app search bar at the top, WhatsApp allows pinning up to three conversations you frequent, at the top of your chat list. However, chat pinning is extremely limited, and doesn’t solve the problem if you have many conversations you access frequently.

Recently, WABetaInfo spotted Meta developing a Favorites option for WhatsApp chats on iOS, which would let you call or what with contacts instantly, because all the favorites would reside in a separate tab, away from the cluttered main chat list. Now, WABetaInfo reports similar findings on WhatsApp Web.

Source: WABetaInfo

Support for marking contacts as favorites on WhatsApp is still a work-in-progress, so there is limited clarity about the final implementation. However, the screenshot suggests Favorites will show up as a filter for the chat list on the web UI. Since Favorites is a filter, an unfiltered list should still display messages in chronological order (newest first) as usual. So long as WhatsApp doesn’t limit the number of favorites you can add, this option could be exactly what busy users were looking for.

Other recent changes suggest there’s a theme with the recent changes — offering ready access to what matters the most. For instance, we recently reported on WhatsApp developing a feature to pin a handful of channels to the top of your feed, so you don’t miss an important update from your favorite people and businesses you’re subscribed to. Now, the Favorites option for chats serves the same purpose. Although we haven’t seen it on the Android app so far, sightings on the iOS client and WhatsApp Web suffice for tacit confirmation that we will see a wide rollout, eventually.