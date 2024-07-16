Summary WhatsApp has formally announced its new "Favorites" filter, rolling out now to users on the stable channel.

You can manage favorites by going to Settings → Favorites → Add to Favorites, or through an option available directly in the chat and call sections.

WhatsApp is rolling out the feature gradually, so make sure to have the latest app version for access.

When it comes to the best messaging apps available today, WhatsApp is a top choice for both Android and iOS users. The company continues to add new features to the app every now and then. For example, WhatsApp recently added voice message transcription to the Android app and is also looking to integrate Google Translate directly into chats. Now, they've added another feature that makes it easier to connect with your friends.

0:39 Related How to use the same WhatsApp account on two phones Setting up a WhatsApp account on multiple phones only takes a few minutes

WhatsApp today announced that it is adding a new Favorites filter to the chat list and placing favorites at the top of the calls tab (via WABetaInfo). This feature lets users quickly filter out favorite contacts from a long list of chats with a tap, and (sort of) brings a speed-dial functionality to the calls tab.

WhatsApp's Favorites filter is already rolling out to users

Now, in addition to the already-available All, Unread, and Groups, you'll see a new Favorites filter in the chats tab. You can add both groups and individual chats to the favorites filter, but remember that your 'favorites' will be the same across chats and calls. To add a contact or group to the favorites filter, select the Favorites filter from the top of your chats screen and choose the conversation you want to add to this filter.

You can also tap Add favorite in the call section and select your contacts or groups from there. Additionally, you can add and manage your favorites by going to Settings → Favorites → Add to Favorites. You can also reorder them at any time. It's worth noting that contacts marked as favorites in the call screen get quick options for both video and audio calls, while recent calls only provide you the option to repeat the last call type.

The feature was first spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp back in March, but is now rolling out to users. If you don't have the feature yet, don't fret as WhatsApp says it is a phased rollout and the feature will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. Just make sure you have the latest version of the WhatsApp app installed on your smartphone.