As one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, WhatsApp can easily eat up a lot of storage if you're a power user. Billions of people, whether they own a solid Android budget phone or a shiny new iPhone, use WhatsApp to chat with family and friends. Luckily, WhatsApp lets you safely back up your conversations and media files on Google Drive and iCloud, and you can restore them only within WhatsApp. If neither of these sound ideal, there's another option: you can export WhatsApp conversations to view, share, or print them on any device. It's easier than taking screenshots of every WhatsApp conversation, and you're less likely to lose the file when you're clean out your photo albums.

Whether you want to save your cherished memories or use your WhatsApp conversations for business or legal purposes, this guide will walk you through the steps to export WhatsApp conversations as PDF files.

A few things to keep in mind before exporting WhatsApp messages

Before exporting WhatsApp messages, learn about the current limitations.

WhatsApp offers feature-rich desktop apps on Mac and Windows. However, the ability to export conversations is available on mobile only.

WhatsApp only exports your messages and media from the conversation. It doesn't include call log details and status updates.

Your WhatsApp chat thread may contain private information. The .txt file doesn't have password protection, so store it safely.

You can send up to 10,000 latest messages with media. Without media, you can send 40,000 messages. These constraints are due to maximum email sizes.

You can't export several WhatsApp chats simultaneously. You need to export messages from one chat at a time.

Export WhatsApp messages on iPhone

0:39 Related How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones Setting up a WhatsApp account on multiple phones only takes a few minutes

There are a couple of ways to export WhatsApp messages on an iPhone. Let's check them out.

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and go to a conversation. Tap a contact name at the top. It opens the info menu. Scroll down and select Export Chat. Close Select Attach Media or Without Media. Attaching media generates a larger chat archive. WhatsApp starts the export process and opens the default iOS share menu. Tap Save to Files. Close Pick a relevant location on your iPhone or any cloud storage service, assign a tag if you want, and tap Save. Close You can also print, share, or email your WhatsApp chat from the share menu.

You can export WhatsApp messages from the Settings menu. Here's what you'll do:

Launch WhatsApp and go to Settings. Tap Chats. Close Select Export Chat. Choose Chat from the following menu. WhatsApp shows your frequently used conversations at the top. Close Tap a conversation and select with or without media from the bottom menu. Close WhatsApp creates a ZIP file and opens the share menu to save it. Go to the Files app and tap the ZIP file to unzip it. Your WhatsApp text file is ready to view and share.

Export WhatsApp messages on Android

Follow the steps below if you use WhatsApp on Android and want to export messages.

Launch WhatsApp and head to a conversation. Tap the three-dot menu at the top and expand More. Select Export chat. You can either export files with or without media. Close WhatsApp opens the default Android share menu. You can share it with another contact, email it, or save it to the file manager. Close

Like iOS, you can export WhatsApp messages from app settings. Here's how:

Open WhatsApp and tap the three-dot menu at the top. Select Settings. Tap Chats. Close Select Chat history. Close Tap Export chat. Tap a relevant conversation from the following menu. Follow the on-screen instructions to save your WhatsApp messages with or without media. Close Navigate to a relevant folder on your phone and unzip the file to check your messages.

Why should you export WhatsApp messages?

Here are the top reasons to export your WhatsApp messages.

Download messages for legal reasons and present them to the authorities as proof.

Save WhatsApp messages for business and research reasons.

Create an offline backup of your WhatsApp messages.

Related How to delete unwanted WhatsApp media from your Android phone Trash old photos and videos and reclaim storage space on your phone

Use third-party apps to export WhatsApp messages

You can also use third-party apps to export WhatsApp messages on the desktop. They offer features like one-click export, exporting messages in PDF and other formats, and an option to select more chats.

If you want to use these desktop apps, pick one with a money-back guarantee. That way, you can claim a refund if the app doesn't work as expected.

Download WhatsApp conversations

Exporting WhatsApp messages can come in handy. Since these files are not password-protected, save them safely on your phone or PC to keep prying eyes away. You should also explore the top WhatsApp privacy features to secure your account like a pro.