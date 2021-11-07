With more than two billion monthly active users (MAU) and growing popularity among small businesses, it's common to receive spam messages and calls on WhatsApp. Before you know it, spammers can jam the chat menu with promotional offers and advertisements. The only thing anyone needs is your phone number to contact you on WhatsApp.

Being a responsible social app, WhatsApp has made it easy to block and report nuisance spammers on the platform. The ability to block and report WhatsApp accounts is available on iPhones, the desktop, and the top Android phones.

Block and report WhatsApp accounts

The easiest way to prevent someone from sending you unwanted messages, spam or otherwise, is to block them from within WhatsApp. Follow the steps below to block a contact or a business account on WhatsApp.

How to block and report on WhatsApp for Android

Open WhatsApp on Android. Select a conversation you want to block. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and expand the More menu. 2 Images Close Select Block. If you want to report a contact, place a checkmark next to the Report contact option and tap the Block button. 2 Images Close

The option blocks the contact and forwards the last five messages to WhatsApp. When you block a business account on WhatsApp, the service asks you to select a reason for blocking. You can select one of the following options:

No longer needed

Didn't sign up

Spam

Offensive messages

Other

Tap a radio button beside a relevant reason and tap the Block button in the lower-right corner.

How to block and report on WhatsApp for iPhone

Launch WhatsApp on iPhone and open a conversation you wish to block. Tap the contact name at the top to open the contact info menu. Scroll down and select Report contact. 2 Images Close Select Report and Block to confirm your decision, and the contact won't spam you on the platform. Close

When you block a business account, WhatsApp for iPhone asks for the same reasons for blocking the account. The steps to block a WhatsApp business account remain identical to the above.

How to block and report on the WhatsApp web

Although WhatsApp web is slow at adopting new features, it's a must-have add-on for desktop users. WhatsApp web and desktop apps have become even better after multi-device support. Go through the steps below to report and block spam on WhatsApp web.

Visit WhatsApp on your preferred browser. Open a conversation and click the contact name to open the contact info menu. Scroll down and select Report. Enable a checkmark beside Block contact and clear chat, and then select Report.

When you block a WhatsApp business account on the web, it won't ask for any reason (like the mobile apps do) for your action.

How to delete spam messages on WhatsApp

Now that you've blocked (and possibly reported) the sender, you can delete the messages, so you no longer have to back up WhatsApp spam on Google Drive (Android) or iCloud (iOS) and see them in your chats.

Clearing or deleting entire chats removes messages from the specific device only. WhatsApp won't remove the same from other connected devices. You should remove WhatsApp spam from your phone and desktop.

Delete spam on WhatsApp for Android

Open WhatsApp on Android. Head to your Chats screen and long-press the conversation in question. Tap the trash can icon that appears in the row of buttons at the top of the screen. 2 Images Close Enable a checkmark to delete media received in the chat from the device gallery and select Delete chat.

Delete spam on WhatsApp for iOS

Open WhatsApp on iPhone. Swipe left on a conversation you want to delete. Select More. 2 Images Close Tap Delete Chat. Select Delete Chat to confirm your decision. 2 Images Close

Repeat the same for all WhatsApp spam conversations on your iPhone.

WhatsApp web

You can delete spam messages from WhatsApp web too. Follow the steps below.

Visit WhatsApp on the web or open the desktop app on Windows or Mac. Select a conversation and click the down arrow beside the contact name at the top. Click Delete chat. Select Continue to confirm your action.

What happens when you report and block someone on WhatsApp?

When you block a contact, you can choose to share the last five messages from your chat with WhatsApp. The blocked contact or business can't send you a message or contact you via a voice or video call. WhatsApp won't notify the person when you block them on social media.

Enough with the WhatsApp junk

And just like that, your WhatsApp is free of spam. You can now rest easy knowing the pesky sender has been blocked and reported. If you're looking for other handy guides on using the ever-popular encrypted messaging service, check out our posts on using WhatsApp on your desktop or laptop and how to send disappearing messages.