WhatsApp allows you to express yourself in many ways — words, emoji, voice messages, stickers, and more recently, video messages. There are plenty of custom sticker packs to choose from, but the app’s developers have been working on a Bitmoji-like sticker pack using animated avatars borrowed from Facebook. Testing has been underway since December last year, and we now have our first look at the expanded animated avatar library.

WhatsApp animated avatars are like Bitmoji characters Snapchat popularized back in the day. You can use the latter as a sticker pack in WhatsApp. However, Bitmoji are not animated, making animated avatar stickers a more enticing option for yourself and the recipient. Meta recently started rolling out WhatsApp beta v2.23.16.12 to testers through the Google Play Store, and WABetaInfo reports the update brings us an improved collection of stickers based on your personalized animated avatar.

This is what animated avatars look like to recipients (Source: WABetaInfo)

When we last mentioned this feature in December, WhatsApp had 36 pre-configured stickers you could use after setting up your avatar. The latest beta reveals that the number has swelled to at least 40, meaning there are a few new stickers. Using them, senders can emote better, conveying feelings and thoughts in a visually accurate and descriptive way. After all, finding the right GIF for every situation isn’t something we all can do.

The choice of stickers available is also growing steadily

Surprisingly, this version of the app allows beta testers to send animated avatar stickers to people running the stable version of WhatsApp, with no issues. We tested it out, but found the collection of stickers rather limiting. That’s understandable, because Meta is still fleshing out the concept of animated stickers. For now, though, users seeking more variety in stickers would be better off sticking to Bitmoji’s formidable collection of static stickers.

Hopefully, WhatsApp adds more emotes and rolls out animated avatar stickers in the stable channel soon. For now, WABetaInfo says the beta will reach more testers in the coming weeks.