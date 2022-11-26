WhatsApp has an ever-growing list of features, which was recently expanded to include self-messaging for some users. We have also been hearing of WhatsApp’s plans to release a polling feature for group chats on the app. The addition cleared the beta testing phase on Android and iOS, and is now reaching the WhatsApp users on other platforms, including desktop.

WhatsApp polls are handy when you want to reach a consensus about a certain topic in a group chat. We got our first look at the option this past spring, and it subsequently arrived on a few beta testers’ devices in September. The feature allows you to ask a question and add up to 12 different options poll responders can choose from. Polls have been available on WhatsApp for Android for a couple of months now.

WABetaInfo reports the polling feature made its beta debut in the Windows client of the messaging service earlier this week. You can get your hands on this build through the Microsoft Store and use polling when your computer serves as a linked device connected to your smartphone. Polling is also available to everyone using WhatsApp Desktop (version 2.2244.6) available for download from the messaging service’s website.

The WhatsApp desktop client can create polls. It will share all your creations with the group with the platform’s end-to-end encryption. With the release on WhatsApp Desktop, the feature is now available across all the major platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, and Desktop. However, the wait continues for some other features, like a dedicated tab for call logs and self-messaging on linked devices.