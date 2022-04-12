WhatsApp doesn’t exactly make it easy to share your contact with others when you don't want to give out your phone number. WhatsApp does provide you with a link that you can share, but the steps to get your WhatsApp contact link and send it out have been somewhat cumbersome. However, a new update might make things a bit easier.

Currently, there are two main ways to give other people direct access to your chat without saving your contact — and they’re anything but straightforward. One method entails using the “https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=" link (you better save that one somewhere) followed by your phone number in the international format.

The other way is to navigate to Settings and click the QR icon besides your name. From there, you can generate a QR code for users to scan alongside a link to your DM — you can’t even copy the link unless you’ve sent it to someone on WhatsApp first. However, this interface should change soon, according to WABetaInfo.

A new update looks set to replace the QR button with a Share icon. Once clicked, you’ll be taken to a screen that allows you to either directly share your short link on WhatsApp or copy it. The latter is important if you wish to send the link using a different social app.

The new interface was uncovered on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.9.8, but it doesn't seem to be live just yet. It appears the feature could be limited to business accounts, judging by the description, “Give your customers a short link so they can start a WhatsApp chat with you.” However, it's possible that this description is only going to pop up for business accounts, with regular folks receiving a different one.

On the topic of making things easier, WhatsApp is also changing how you chat with new contacts. An upcoming feature will allow you to start a chat with a new phone number sent in messages instead of redirecting you to your dialer app​​​​​.​

Google Pixel 6a benchmarks appear, and it even beats the Pixel 6

