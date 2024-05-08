Summary WhatsApp continues to improve Channels with new features for brands and celebs to connect with followers.

A new feature spotted in development could soon make Channels more approachable by sorting them into categories.

Categories like Lifestyle, Business, Sports will help users easily find their favorite Channels.

WhatsApp continues to add more features to Channels so brands and celebrities can connect with their followers. It's happening at such a steady pace that it can be hard to keep track of all the latest developments around the feature, potentially making it less approachable for regular users. And the more complex a Channel is to find, the less likely it'll have a lot of followers. That's why WhatsApp could soon make it easier for fans to find their favorite celebrities' Channels quickly.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the latest beta feature will help users find Channels to follow by dividing them into categories, but it isn't active just yet — rather, code for the feature was discovered in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.10.17, and the publication managed to activate the feature and capture it with the screenshot below. There is no confirmation when this renovated Channels page will be available to all WhatsApp users, making it even more important to keep your apps updated.

Source: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is evidently considering categories such as Lifestyle, Business, Entertainment, News and Information, Sports, Organizations, and People. There is nothing to do on the user's end, since all the Channels will be put into their corresponding category, saving them valuable time. You will only need to go to the category your Channel falls into and follow it. For example, if they are looking for the ESPN Channel, people will only have to go to the Sports category to find it.

WhatApp Channels aren't the only thing getting better

It's not unusual for messaging apps to add a feature right after their competition announces a similar one. For example, when WhatsApp introduced usernames days after Signal. But regardless of whether WhatsApp is copying the competition or not, users are happy to be able to use features such as copying the link of a Channel message and sharing it outside the Meta-owned messaging app. So, whether followers get voice updates from their favorite celebrities or enjoy some other feature, you can bet that anything that makes WhatsApp Channels more interesting is always welcome.