Summary WhatsApp is adding a new feature where users can quickly react to messages by double-tapping the screen.

WhatsApp now has over 100 million US users.

Texting between iPhones and Androids will soon become simpler, as Apple is adopting RCS messaging standards later this year.

Text messaging around the world will soon become much simpler thanks to Apple adopting RCS messaging standards, something Android phones have already adopted. While RCS will change how iPhone and Android users text each other, WhatsApp has been rising in popularity in the US and offers a different, more encrypted method of messaging friends and family. Over 100 million US-based accounts are on WhatsApp, but the number of users worldwide dwarfs that number in the States. Regardless, WhatsApp makes it easy to react to messages from other users with emojis, something not implemented in SMS and MMS texting between Android phones and iPhones. Those reactions are about to be even easier to make on the app.

The always-reliable WABetaInfo tracks every new, experimental, and upcoming feature to WhatsApp across all of its platforms, and in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update (version 2.24.16.7), it has discovered a new feature in development that will allow users to quickly react to messages by double-tapping the screen. Double-tapping a message will add a “heart” emoji, mimicking many other messaging apps and texting services’ features. Once it is officially enabled within the app, there will not be a way to disable it, at least for now.

Google Messages beat WhatsApp to the punch

(Source: WABetaInfo)

Back in February, Google Messages introduced its own double-tap-to-react feature, beating WhatsApp by months. Double-tapping a message added a “thumbs up” emoji, and it worked across both RCS and SMS text standards when we tested out its functionality in the Google Messages beta at the time. WhatsApp message reactions debuted on all platforms back in 2022, and it hasn’t seen many updates since. To react on Android, users have had to long-press a message to bring up the emoji reaction menu.

WhatsApp has seen a few nice updates over the last month on Android. While voice message transcription has been out for WhatsApp on iOS for a year, Androids are about to get the feature. This will make it much easier for people who have hearing impairments or are in noisy environments to read messages. Additionally, WhatsApp is rumored to be integrating Google Translate directly into chats, which would make global communication for the international messaging app much easier and smoother.