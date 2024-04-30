Summary WhatsApp experiencing significant growth in the US, with double digit increase in message and daily users.

The app has evolve over the past couple years, introducing new features like AI integration, reducing spam, and quality of life improvements.

While the app sees heavy global use, things are starting to change.

There's nothing wrong with using SMS in 2024, but if you're looking to spice up your messaging life, then using a third-party messaging app is going to be the way to go. Now, there are lots of options here, but one of the best communications apps is going to come from Meta's WhatsApp, offering an impressive experience for those that want an app that can really do it all.

While the app has been around for some time, for the most part, it's gained most of its traction from users outside the US. But now, it looks like things are changing, with Mark Zuckerberg announcing through his WhatsApp channel that the app is seeing significant growth in the US (via WABetaInfo).

More love in the US

Although there isn't much data here, Meta's CEO shared that the app is seeing "double digit growth in message and daily users" in the United States, which is a huge deal. While it's hard to say what exactly is contributing to this sudden growth, the brand has been fairly aggressive over the past couple of months, introducing new features for its public and beta users.

While some of these updates have just been simple quality of life changes that make it easier to communicate, there have been some that really move the needle, like attempts to reduce spam and the introduction of AI into the app. WhatsApp has worked tirelessly to get itself ahead of the competition, and the new aggressive approach could finally paying off.

If you've never tried WhatsApp, we'd recommend giving it a shot if you're looking for an easy way to communicate with friends, family, or even colleagues. The app offers excellent features like voice and video calls, along with a robust chatting experience that also has privacy in mind with end-to-end encryption.

And if you want to take things a step further, you can always be on the cutting edge by signing up for the beta, to get in on the latest updates and features. Regardless, if you've been stuck using SMS, give WhatsApp or other similar apps a try. While there's nothing wrong with sticking with what works, going with a new app can also expand your coverage, allowing you to connect with more people around the world.