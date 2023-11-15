Summary DocuSign and WhatsApp have partnered to allow customers to digitally sign documents within the WhatsApp messaging app, providing a convenient and secure e-signature solution.

WhatsApp has been enhancing its functionality recently, including the introduction of voice chat rooms within group conversations and text formatting options for messages.

With ongoing improvements and integrations like DocuSign, WhatsApp has become a robust and multifunctional instant messaging app, offering more than just end-to-end encryption.

If you regularly e-sign documents, you’re likely familiar with DocuSign. The service lets you digitally sign documents on desktop and mobile, and it can alert you when other parties have signed them as well. However, security is critical when it comes to e-signing confidential documents. With that in mind, DocuSign is now partnering with Meta’s WhatsApp to make it quicker and easier to sign off on documents directly from ongoing conversations.

DocuSign and WhatsApp announced their deal on November 14, which will allow eSignature customers in the Standard tier and above to digitally sign documents via the messaging app. It’s worth noting that Meta’s WhatsApp features end-to-end encryption, which can give you some peace of mind if you’re concerned about security. Through the DocuSign and WhatsApp integration, you can also now receive real-time notifications when other signatures are added to a document.

This is one of many moves WhatsApp has made over the past few months to enhance overall functionality. In November 2023, the Meta-owned app took a cue from Discord and rolled out voice chat rooms within group conversations. A total of 15 people can start a voice chat, and each member of the group can choose to be silently notified and opt out. If you join a voice chat, you can also still send messages within the ongoing text conversation. To start, the feature is currently limited to groups of between 33 and 128 people, and linked devices cannot be used to join a voice chat. Discord also notably provides the option to join via webcam and share a screen, which seem to be missing from WhatsApp as of now.

To improve the user experience, WhatsApp has also rolled out text formatting options for messages. Now, you can bold, italicize, underline, or strike-through text in your chats. Although this feature has been spotted in similar instant messaging apps, it’s new to WhatsApp users as of October 2023. It can come in handy if you code or want to distinguish any instructions within your messages. A beta version of WhatsApp has demonstrated code blocking, quote blocking, bulleted list, and numbered list features that could soon become official as well.

Whether you’re looking for a multifunctional instant messaging app or one that simply supports DocuSign, WhatsApp might be the solution. Meta is constantly making improvements to the app, which now goes well beyond its reputation as just another end-to-end encrypted messaging service. By creating new features and making improvements based on competitors’ developments, it remains one of the most robust options on the market. All of that being said, ongoing integration with services like DocuSign now just seems like the icing on the cake.