Summary WhatsApp is often late to adopt new features, like Channels for broadcasting information, which were inspired by Telegram.

However, WhatsApp can benefit from integration with other Meta-owned apps like Instagram.

WhatsApp is working on integrating status updates with Instagram stories, allowing users to mirror content to their Instagram accounts in just a few taps.

As the world’s most popular instant messaging app, one would presume WhatsApp is blazing a trail with new features which rival apps adopt. However, that isn’t usually the case, and we have WhatsApp sometimes being many years late to add features inspired by Telegram — Channels for broadcasting information is one of the latest examples. However, WhatsApp is a Meta subsidiary, and it could soon tap into its integrations enabled by its parent company.

Instagram is a popular app, counted among the best social media apps on Android. Historically, it has been updated with several features much before WhatsApp. For instance, Instagram users were among the early adopters of Snapchat-style ephemeral story updates back in 2016, but WhatsApp only caught on in 2017. Although both apps are broadly grouped together as social media tools, people use these apps for different purposes. Instagram can be used to connect with acquaintances and friends, while also following influencers from your areas of interest. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is a distinctly personal app, reserved for people who can contact you only if they have your phone number.

In such a case, it doesn’t quite add up why Meta is working on support for sharing WhatsApp stories to Instagram, as WABetaInfo recently found out. After updating to the latest beta version of the Android app (v2.23.25.20) available on the Play Store, testers found a new option to link your Instagram account with WhatsApp. Located under Settings → Privacy → Status → Share my status updates, this link allows you to mirror WhatsApp status updates directly to your Instagram account as ephemeral Stories. The new feature is still in development, but we may see it come alive in a future update of the app.

Source: WABetaInfo

A screenshot from the WhatsApp status privacy page showing an option to link your Instagram account

Such integration could distinguish WhatsApp from rival messaging apps, and it would even save users the effort of reposting the same updates manually across multiple platforms. However, if you have clear distinctions between what you share with contacts on WhatsApp and acquaintances through Instagram, this feature may not be very useful to you. Details aren’t available yet, but it appears WhatsApp and Instagram will retain independent controls to limit your audiences for status updates and stories, respectively.

Another important aspect to consider is that Instagram's story creation tools are more advanced, featuring dynamic stickers like for the weather, time, and location. These features aren’t available on WhatsApp yet, and your updates may not look as vibrant if they are mirrored over from the messaging app. Hopefully, subsequent WhatsApp updates bridge this gap. We will keep an eye out for when this feature goes live.