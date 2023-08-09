The days when a strong password was adequate security for an online account are long gone. Phishing is rampant and cyber criminals are getting smarter, so much so that even newer methods like two-factor authentication can be compromised. Thankfully, widespread access to on-device biometric authentication has made cryptographic passkeys an option, and Google Password Manager supports them already. Now one of our favorite messaging apps, WhatsApp, has been spotted fleshing out support for the new authentication method, with a little help from Google Password Manager.

If you haven’t heard of them, passkeys are an authentication system that uses cryptographic keys. One half of the key is stored on the platform you’re signing in to, and you can authenticate usage of the other half with your device’s biometric features like face unlock or fingerprint. This system authenticates you faster, doesn’t fail as often, and is phishing-proof as well, because you don’t have to memorize the cryptographic key.

WhatsApp recently released version 2.23.17.5 to beta channel testers through the Google Play Store, and WABetaInfo found a screen suggesting the app may support passkeys soon. The screen advertises passkeys as a “simple way to sign in safely,” and the feature description suggests your WhatsApp passkey will be stored in Google Password Manager. To use the feature you may need to either scan your fingerprint/face, or use the screen lock method you’ve set up.

Close

WhatsApp should use passkey authentication for account verification whenever you sign in, which isn’t often for most users. However, people frequently changing devices or using multiple accounts on the same device may appreciate the added security and convenience.

Google backs passkeys, and most of our favorite password managers already support them, so we're happy to see WhatsApp is building on its set of privacy tools with passkey support. However, the feature is till in development and could change between now and the official launch, which we aren’t sure when to expect.