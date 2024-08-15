Summary WhatsApp's lack of customization options is a major issue for Android users.

Recent UI color changes give hope for more customization features for users.

New chat theming options, including bubble colors, may be on the way for users to personalize their chats.

WhatsApp is among the most popular chat apps on Android, but the developers at Meta have left it in an utter state of neglect as far as customization goes. Most UI changes only stem from the need to give new features a home, and even WhatsApp's own chat background collection on the Play Store hasn't been updated in over a decade. However, the company seems to have relaxed norms for colors in the app interface, and users might just get the option of switching out the green message bubbles with another hue they prefer.

WhatsApp recently started modifying UI colors, starting with the switch to a darker green hue so the Android client matches the iOS app, briefly switching to a colorless design as well. More recently, the color of verification check marks in the app went from green to blue, perhaps to maintain consistency with other Meta properties and other social apps in general. Taking things another step in the direction most users would want it to go, WhatsApp feature tracking website WABetaInfo just spotted folks at Meta giving custom color options another go in the latest beta.

That's right, this isn't the first time we've seen such a tease, but version 2.24.17.19 delivered through the Google Play beta program gives us a look at chat theming, but it is still in development.

An option to change the bubble color

Close

The testers at WABetaInfo spotted a new Settings Page called Chat theme, which combines the options to change the chat wallpaper and also features a new option called Message color. Currently, Chat theme in WhatsApp settings only allows you to choose between Light, Dark, and System default, while chat wallpapers can be changed from the overflow menu in the header bar for each conversation.

New options for chat themes will include message bubble colors, combined with a suitable chat wallpaper. The testers report Meta could introduce this feature with at least 10 different themes to choose from, and any change in the settings page will immediately apply to all conversations, ruling out the possibility of per-chat settings. Given the current state of the app, any level of customization will be nice to have, and we cannot wait for this feature to roll out to the masses.