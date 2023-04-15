WhatsApp has a near-permanent place on our list of favorite encrypted messaging apps, thanks in equal parts to its popularity and messaging features. As with most apps, there is room for improvement, though. One of Meta’s recent tweaks made provisions for captioning documents, so you can give the recipient context for a file without having to send a follow-up message. A new beta feature could take things a step further, adding captions for context to forwarded messages.

WhatsApp v2.22.23.15 enabled users to caption images, videos, and other documents they wanted to forward to multiple people, saving them the effort of having to explain things over and over again. WABetaInfo reports with the v2.23.8.22 beta of the messaging app now extends an extra contextual convenience when you forward other file formats. You can swap out WhatsApp’s auto-generated file description (seen beside the thumbnail preview for documents) for your own text that describes the file better.

WhatsApp’s new beta feature works like file captions, but sends your custom description as a separate message to the same list of recipients that are receiving the document, image, GIF, or video. Again, this is all in the service of saving you hopping from person to person trying to make a point.

This feature appears to be rolling out to beta testers gradually via the Google Play Store, but be warned there may be issues with viewing status updates and downloading videos in this version. Remember, you can always install the latest beta version of WhatsApp from APK Mirror​​​.