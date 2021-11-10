We've all been a part of unwanted WhatsApp groups that we can't leave or have friends who share uncountable memes and GIFs. Even if we mute and archive these chats to minimize the distractions, the media shared in these groups and chats slowly but steadily eats away at our device storage.

With expandable memory in Android smartphones becoming almost non-existent, this growing pile of unwanted media becomes particularly concerning. However, there are several methods you can use to delete unwanted WhatsApp media from your Android device and reclaim the occupied storage. Here's our guide for cleaning WhatsApp photos, videos, files, and other stuff from your phone.

Use WhatsApp's built-in storage tool

With WhatsApp, it's easy to identify chats using a lot of storage which may slow down your phone. Using the storage manager, you can sort the files by size and delete the ones you don't need anymore or have backed up. Here's how to do it:

In the main Chats tab, go to Settings by tapping the vertical ellipses icon at the top. 2 Images Close Head to Storage and data and select the Manage storage option. 2 Images Close You'll see a breakdown of the storage WhatsApp uses, along with suggestions and a list of chats sorted by media size. Go into Larger than 5MB to glance at the files taking up the most space across all chats. Close Long-press on a media file to select it and tap other files to add them to the selection. 2 Images Close Tap the Delete button to delete these files. Close You can also tap a chat to see all the media related to that chat. Select the media and files you don't want anymore and tap the Trash button to delete them. 2 Images Close Repeat the steps for all chats as required to reclaim most of the storage space.

Removing a file from here also wipes it from your phone storage unless you made another copy outside the default WhatsApp folder.

Delete WhatsApp media using chat settings

There's a good chance you have contacts or groups that send a lot of junk. Instead of going the long way, you can get rid of their stuff from their chat window.

On their chat screen, tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and select Media, links, and docs. On the next screen, you'll see all the files in that chat arranged by type. You don't have the option to sort them by size. Instead, you'll scan the files. 2 Images Close Select all the files and media that need to go and tap the trash icon in the top menu. Close

Remove WhatsApp photos and videos from Google Photos

By default, WhatsApp automatically saves the media you receive from others to Google Photos or your default gallery app in photos called WhatsApp Images and WhatsApp Video. You can easily access these folders and delete unwanted media. We use the Google Photos app to showcase this method, but the steps are similar for any default gallery app.

Open your phone's gallery or Photos app. Tap the Library button and look for the WhatsApp Images and WhatsApp Video folders or albums. If you don't see them, they're probably hidden, and we show you how to access them further down this post. 2 Images Close Select the pictures or videos you want to remove and delete and tap the Trash icon. Choose the Move to Trash option to confirm your action. 2 Images Close To permanently delete these media files in Google Photos, go to Library > Delete and select the media you want to delete. 2 Images Close Tap the Delete permanently button to delete all the files. Close

If you change your settings, the files don't display in your gallery but still take up space. You can delete these by following the below steps.

How to find hidden WhatsApp folders on your Android and delete old media

Depending on your WhatsApp settings, not all media you receive is saved in your phone's gallery. This doesn't mean the photos and videos aren't saved on your phone. It means they're hidden and not easily accessible. For instance, WhatsApp doesn't make media from archived conversations visible in your device's gallery. Instead, it saves them in hidden folders.

Open your phone's file browser. Navigate to your phone's internal storage and access the folders under Android > com.whatsapp > WhatsApp > Media. 3 Images Close You'll see the WhatsApp media you sent and received, including audio, documents, stickers, voice notes, GIFs, videos, and images. Close Under each folder, you'll find the Private and Sent subfolders. The first subfolder stores media from archived conversations. The second subfolder groups what you shared with others. Close Select and delete the media and files you want to remove, then empty the trash. 2 Images Close If there's nothing you want to keep, delete the folders under Media or their subfolders. WhatsApp automatically creates them again when needed. 2 Images Close

How to clear the WhatsApp cache on your phone

Although clearing your WhatsApp cache doesn't remove the media, it helps the app run smoothly and deletes temporary files from your phone's memory.

Open your phone's Settings and choose the Apps option. Scroll down to find WhatsApp and tap to open it. 2 Images Close Tap Storage & cache. Tap the Clear cache button to clear the WhatsApp cache. 2 Images Close

Additional ways to remove old WhatsApp media

It can be tough to keep track of your phone's storage when you have a bunch of contacts and groups sending you all kinds of photos, videos, PDFs, and whatnot. If you fall under that group, you'll appreciate having smart tools that make your life easier.

Files by Google

Files by Google was originally designed for super-cheap phones running Android Go-edition to help users manage meager phone storage. As it turns out, you can use the same AI smarts to filter out WhatsApp files that need to be trashed. The Clean section of the app gives you an overview of what's taking up the most space and offers suggestions based on what's in those images.

2 Images

Close

Besides that, the Files app also highlights the WhatsApp images folder, so you don't have to dig for the folder. That comes in handy if you prefer looking at all your WhatsApp media in one place instead of getting to them one chat at a time.

The Files by Google app messes up identifying the image content sometimes. Although it's fairly accurate, you'll want to glance at the app's recommendations before you get rid of your WhatsApp media.

Save your photos to Google Photos

Google Photos continues to be the best photo management app for Android, and it's no surprise that it works well for managing WhatsApp media. Still, you'll want to keep your Google Photos feed organized. If you don't, you'll learn how quickly 15GB of free Google Drive storage can disappear.

Like Files, Photos gives quick access to your WhatsApp media folders where you can back up any important stuff or get rid of what you don't need anymore.

2 Images

Close

The backup feature on Google Photos is the most helpful. After the Google Photos app backs up an important image or video on WhatsApp, use the Free up space feature to remove it from WhatsApp.

Neither of these apps is ideal when organizing a ton of WhatsApp files, but they help trim down the clutter to make it more manageable. A handful of third-party apps claim to automate the entire process, but we advise going against them. That's because many of them do image processing in the cloud, and we're guessing you don't want your personal photos to end up on a no-name remote server.

How to keep WhatsApp from hogging your phone storage in the future

You'll probably be scrambling to clear your phone's storage in no time if you don't prevent WhatsApp from filling up the space again. There are a few simple things you can do to ensure that.

Disable WhatApp's auto-download for media and save lots of space

Head to Settings > Storage and data and deactivate auto-download for all file and network types. Doing this gives you control over what files you want to download on your phone and which are best left unseen.

2 Images

Close

Hide your media visibility in the WhatsApp gallery

Those who don't want media shared on WhatsApp to show up in their phone's gallery app can toggle it off from Settings > Chats > Media visibility. Instead of a universal rule, you can do that for individual chats and groups by going to their profile page, tapping Media visibility, and choosing the No option.

Doing this doesn't show the images and videos in the gallery app. They're still downloaded in the default WhatsApp folder.

3 Images

Close

Use WhatsApp web if you live on your laptop

People who spend most of their time on a computer should use WhatsApp web for their chats. Media files viewed on the desktop don't take up space on your phone, though they remain accessible when you need to download them. This is particularly helpful for single-use files that would otherwise live on your phone storage until you got to them manually.

WhatsApp isn't the only game in town

Yes, WhatsApp is the app everyone uses to chat (unless you're in the U.S.), but it's not the only awesome third-party messaging platform. Check out our favorite end-to-end encrypted messaging apps if you want to chat privately with your friends and family.