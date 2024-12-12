WhatsApp is still one of the best messaging apps out right now, despite the space becoming even more crowded due to new and old competition. Of course, it's managed to dominate this space thanks to new features and frequent updates that tend to make the app better.

Of course, if you want to see what's coming down the pipeline for the app, the best way is to sign up for the beta through the Google Play Store. With that said, a new beta update has arrived with version 2.24.26.6, allowing users to now quickly reply to voice messages to save time.

A new way to respond

Close

This feature was first discovered by the folks at WABetaInfo, and it will give users the option to quickly reply to voice messages. This feature is important, as it will allow the app to keep chats more organized. This option is currently available for normal chats, so it's easy to imagine how it can be helpful with voice messages.

The news outlet does share that this feature is only showing up for "some beta testers," which means, if you don't see it right now, just be patient. As far as how it works, users will need to listen to the voice messages that are sent before being able to issue a quick reply of their own.

A new button should appear in the chat once all criteria have been met. This new feature will make replying to messages more efficient, reducing the amount of steps needed in future conversations. So, if you're someone that's always using voice message to communicate on WhatsApp, this feature is going to be a game changer.

Again, you can download the new update as long as you're part of the beta program. If not, you can always sign up through the Google Play Store, or if you're not that anxious to test it out, you can just wait for it to arrive in the public build. If you've never used WhatsApp, it's a good way to stay in contact with local people and people from afar.

It's a great app and lots of people use it. Not only can you send messages, but you can also use the app for calls and video calls as well. You can also send images and files, and the privacy and security features of the app are what many find comforting. So if you haven't, give it a shot.