Unlike the best communication apps for Android, WhatsApp does not have the concept of usernames. You sign up for the service using your phone number, with other people referring to you in a chat using your contact name. This could change in the future, though, with WhatsApp working on username support. While the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on several new features, username addition could be the biggest of them all.

As the screenshot from WABetaInfo below shows, WhatsApp will let you select a unique username from the Profile section of the app. Currently, you must share your number with anyone who wants to message you on WhatsApp, making it a major privacy and security hurdle. Once username support rolls out on the platform, this should not be an issue. You can share your unique user ID with the other person, allowing them to message you.

Usernames are more memorable, which should make group chats easier, especially when conversing with people you don't know well. However, it is unclear to what extent Meta plans to add username support to WhatsApp and if it will allow others on the platform to find you using your unique user ID.

There's also no clarity on whether WhatsApp will provide an option to hide your username from the public for privacy reasons. The feature still seems to be in the early stages of development and was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.11.15. Even if you are running the same build, the option might not show up for you since there's a server-side push involved.

With time, more details about WhatsApp's user ID implementation should surface. Whenever username support lands on the Meta-owned messaging service, though, it will change how you communicate in groups and Communities in a big way.