Being one of the world's most widely used messaging apps, each new feature addition on WhatsApp is closely scrutinized. The chat app has taken multiple steps over the past couple of years to bolster user security, with the introduction of Chat Lock earlier this year taking things up a notch by finally letting users lock individual or group chats from their list of conversations. The developers at WhatsApp are now working on hiding these locked chats from the list of messages altogether, thus masking their existence for people who may glance at your chats.

First spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.22.9 by WABetaInfo over the weekend, this feature may not be visible to all just yet. But based on its usefulness for app users, it shouldn't take long to reach the stable channel of the app. This new addition complements the recent rollout of secret codes, also emerging out of the beta channel and enabling WhatsApp users to enter a custom code on the search bar to display conversations hidden via Chat Lock.

As the screenshot above shows, a new toggle to Hide locked chats has made it to Chat lock settings, with the corresponding text explaining how the hidden chats can be resurfaced again, i.e., by entering the secret code in the search bar from the Chats tab.

While Chat Lock gave users a decent way to hide private conversations, it was pretty obvious to onlookers that there were locked chats on the list. But thanks to this new beta update, locked chats are now truly hidden, as anybody who glances over your WhatsApp chats won't be able to tell if there are hidden conversations in there.

Beta updates are not always perfect, though, and the same could be said about v2.23.22.9. Shortly after the update was issued, WABetaInfo learned that the emoji panel within chats would show up empty (pictured above). This isn't a pleasant experience for anybody, especially for those who rely extensively on emoji to communicate.

Thankfully, the folks at WhatsApp didn't take long to roll out beta version 2.23.22.10, with the update coming hours after the arrival of v2.23.22.9. You can either wait for the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.22.10 to roll out via the Play Store or sideload it manually from APKMirror. Despite these common beta stumbles, it's clear that WhatsApp is taking all the right steps to enhance user privacy even further, as millions of people continue to rely on the app to stay in touch with their loved ones and businesses.