Until a few years ago, WhatsApp was extremely slow in adding new features to its platform. Despite its massive popularity, the service lacked many features that were a part of our favorite communication apps for Android. This has changed in recent times, with WhatsApp making steady additions like multi-device support, Communities, enhanced status updates, and more. In September 2022, WhatsApp also rolled out support for shareable call links, making it easier to initiate a voice or video call with a large group. Now, the Meta-owned messaging service is taking a cue from Google Meet and working on the ability to schedule calls.

WABetaInfo has spotted WhatsApp developing a Schedule call option in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.4 release. As the name indicates and the screenshots confirm, the feature will allow you to schedule a call with other group members. You can assign a date, time, and title to the scheduled call. The app will automatically notify other group members about the scheduled date/time and later when the call is about to start.

WhatsApp supports up to 32 people in a group call, and this limitation will presumably also apply to scheduled calls unless the platform bumps this number again.

Call schedule will be a boon if you rely on WhatsApp to take online classes or hold meetings. Combined with the ability to share call links and Communities, the feature would also make the messaging platform a true Google Meet and Zoom replacement for many. For once, Telegram — one of WhatsApp's chief competitors — does not provide any such option as well.

WhatsApp is currently working on the scheduling call option, and it is unclear when the feature will go live. The feature should go live on the beta channel first before making its way to the public.