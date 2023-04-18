WhatsApp allows you to express yourself using emoji, GIFs, stickers, and reactions. The Meta-owned messaging platform keeps adding new emoji characters, so you are never short of finding the right emoji to show your emotions. You can even create your own WhatsApp emoji stickers for that personalized touch. But WhatsApp wants you to express yourself in an even better way, which is why it is working on bringing animated emoji to its platform.

WABetaInfo has spotted WhatsApp working on animated emoji in the latest beta release of its desktop app. WhatsApp was found working on a beating heart emoji reaction in June 2022, signaling this improvement to emoji has been under development for quite a while now.

The publication notes the animated emojis are made using Lottie, an animation file format that's space efficient and optimized for mobile devices. This is important since WhatsApp is used by over a billion people worldwide across a range of smartphones with varying amounts of RAM and storage. It would not want to introduce a feature that negatively affects the app's performance on low-end devices.

For now, there's no option to disable emoji animations in WhatsApp. It is also unclear whether the company even intends to provide this option.

WhatsApp's key rival, Telegram, is significantly ahead of the former in this area as it provides a plethora of ways to express yourself. This includes animated emoji and reactions and the ability to convert any video into stickers. And if you are a Telegram Premium subscriber, you gain access to exclusive animated stickers and reactions.

Whenever animated emoji go live on WhatsApp, they should also arrive on the platform's mobile apps. For now, though, the feature is under testing, and it could be a while before this emoji improvement is available on the stable channel.