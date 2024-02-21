Summary WhatsApp may soon introduce a feature allowing users to mark favorite contacts for quick access to calls.

The Favorites bar will streamline the process of calling specific contacts, saving time for frequent users.

Meta is also working on a Status tab makeover for WhatsApp, with new features rolling out gradually.

Meta has been religiously rolling out and testing new features for WhatsApp. Some of them are handy, like Chat Lock, which adds an extra layer of security and privacy to your private conversations. But for a messaging app as popular as WhatsApp that's used by over a billion people daily, it lacks one key feature: the ability to set favorite contacts. You can pin important chats to the top of your inbox, but there's no way to mark a contact as a favorite for making quick voice or video calls to them. Thankfully, this could soon change in the future.

WABetaInfo found references to a favorite contacts feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.5.5. As the name indicates, the feature will allow you to mark some contacts as favorites for quick access through the Calls tab. All such favorite profiles will appear at the top of the Calls tab, and you can call them with just a tap.

The Favorites bar will significantly speed up the process of calling certain contacts through WhatsApp. If you frequently use WhatsApp to make calls to your contacts, this contacts shortcut will save you a lot of time as you won't have to sift through your call log or contact list every time.

Meta could also build on this feature by automatically putting unread messages from favorite contacts at the top of your inbox. This way you won't have to pin every single important conversation.

Since WhatsApp is still working on the ability to mark a contact as a favorite, it could be a while before the feature rolls out to the public. Besides this, Meta is also working on a Status tab makeover for WhatsApp.

These changes have shown up for some users on the latest WhatsApp beta release for Android. However, since these in-development features are typically rolled out via a server-side push, they might not show up on your phone immediately, even if you are a part of WhatsApp's beta program on the Play Store.