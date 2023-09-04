Summary WhatsApp allows users to send video messages up to 60 seconds long, offering a more personal way to communicate with loved ones.

A new toggle in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to disable the option to switch between voice notes and video messages.

While you can still receive and play video messages with the toggle off, you won't be able to send them, making it a useful option for those who primarily prefer voice messages.

WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send Snapchat-like video messages up to 60 seconds long in late July. While you could already send voice notes, video messages are even better and let you express your excitement (or disappointment) in a better way. They offer an even more personal way to communicate with your loved ones. Now, if you are not a fan of instant video messages, WhatsApp is working on adding an option to let you disable the toggle between voice notes and video messages.

Currently, you can switch between video messages and voice notes by tapping the voice note button. But what if you only prefer to send voice notes and find the instant video message toggle annoying? Worse, it's the default behavior of the app.

Thankfully, WABetaInfo has spotted a new Instant Video Messages toggle in the Settings menu of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.16.9. Turn this toggle off, and tapping the voice note button won't switch to video messages.

2 Images Close

This option won't entirely disable short video messages, though. You can receive and play them but can't send video messages with the option turned off. If you primarily prefer to communicate over voice messages, you'll find this option useful.

Some beta users report that the toggle was automatically disabled for them despite sending instant video messages in the past. So, if you are on WhatsApp's beta channel, consider checking the Instant Video Messages toggle in Settings > Chats after updating to the latest build.

Surprisingly, WhatsApp's chief rival, Telegram, does not offer such a toggle despite supporting video messages for a long time. WhatsApp will likely continue building on instant video messages in the future based on user feedback.