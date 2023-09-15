Summary WhatsApp is no longer just a messaging platform; it now offers various features like voice and video calling, GIFs, stickers, and avatars for more interactive conversations.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android suggests that avatar support will soon be available for video calls, making their video calls more fun and engaging.

Avatar support in video calls will not compromise the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp, ensuring the privacy and safety of users. The addition of avatar support aligns with the ongoing updates and improvements Meta has been implementing on the messaging service.

WhatsApp has evolved into more than just a messaging platform. You can use it to reach your friends through text, emoji, video messages, GIFs, stickers, and more. Its voice and video calling features have also improved in recent times with expanded group support and call links for a wider use case. And soon, WhatsApp could make your video calls more fun with avatar support.

Meta rolled out avatar — its take on Snapchat's Bitomij — on WhatsApp in December 2022. Like Bitmoji, you can customize your avatar as per your liking and then use it as your display picture or sticker pack in conversations. With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.19.14, the messaging service could soon let you use your avatar in video calls.

This would provide a great way to make your video calls more fun and interactive, as the avatar will mimic your facial expressions and movements (via WABetaInfo). Using avatar won't disable end-to-end encryption on video calls, ensuring your safety and privacy are not compromised. But do note that some data is used by Meta to further improve the avatar experience.

Besides avatar support in video calls, WhatsApp was found working on avatar reactions for Status updates. These avatar-related changes could help once WhatsApp's alleged Meta Quest support lands.

You can already use your avatar in video calls on Instagram and Messenger. The three messaging services share many underlying features, and the ability to use avatar during video calls would be another addition to that list. Zoom also lets you use an animated avatar on video calls.

You can currently have up to 32 people in a group WhatsApp video call, though you can only initiate the call with 15 people simultaneously.

WhatsApp was first spotted working on avatars for video calls in June 2022. The feature is currently available for some users on the latest beta release of the Android app. If your avatar is set up, try making a video call to see if the option to use it pops up. Meta has been rapidly adding new features to WhatsApp in recent months, and its possible avatar support on video calls could go live in the next few months.

In the last few weeks alone, WhatsApp rolled out Channel support globally, enabled HD photo and video sharing, and added screen-sharing support for video calls. On the beta channel, the service has been found working on a big redesign of the Android app, testing Zoom-like call scheduling, multi-account support, a sleek new animation when switching between audio and video messages, and more. These rapid feature additions have ensured WhatsApp remains among our favorite messaging apps for Android even after all these years.