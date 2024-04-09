Summary WhatsApp's has introduced a new feature in its latest beta update.

New "Suggested Contacts" feature aims to spark new conversations.

The new list will show up in the chat section of the app, but won't be intrusive.

WhatsApp is one of the best encrypted messaging services in 2024, and for good reasons. Not only do you get great privacy with end-to-end chat encryption, but the brand is constantly pushing new updates that deliver new and useful features. Just a few days ago, we reported on the link privacy feature rolling out to some beta users, and now, with the latest version 2.24.9.5 update, it appears the app is introducing a new way for users to interact with each other.

The new feature, being dubbed as suggested contacts, was spotted by WABetaInfo, and it will try and connect those that haven't communicated with each other. There will be a separate list on WhatsApp that will suggest new people to speak with that come from the user's own contact list. Of course, this all looks quite seamless, best of all, it won't disrupt the order of the current chats and conversations already being held.

An easy way to start new conversations

In its current form, it looks like the app will suggest interacting with contacts that have never been interacted with. The website reports that this feature will also pop up for for first time WhatsApp users as well, with the aim of generating new conversations. For the most part, this should be a harmless update for most, and best case, it could spark some great conversations with people you might have forgotten about.

As stated before, this feature is only available in beta for Android users for the moment, but should roll out to more people as time comes. Of course, if you've never used WhatsApp, it's a good opportunity to try it, as you'll be able to easily communicate with people from all around the world using chat, calls, and video. And if you want to experiment with the beta, you can always sign up and opt in to experience features early.