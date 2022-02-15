Developers are always working hard to keep their apps feature-rich and engaging, and sometimes that means changing up how they operate. WhatsApp recently got an update that introduced a new view for the in-app contacts list with two options: "Frequently contacted" and "Recent chats." While that was supposed to make it easier for users to find their favorite contacts, user reaction was swift and negative. Now the Meta-owned platform is dialing things back in a new update, much to everyone's delight.

WhatsApp version 2.22.5.9 was recently rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program, as shared by WABetaInfo. The update doesn’t include much in way of new functionality, but instead restores the app’s old contact list interface. This comes after a bunch of users took to Twitter to express their dislike for the new UI (below).

One disgruntled user called the update horrible, saying they just wanted to see their new contacts in alphabetic order. Another described the interface as cluttered, saying they didn’t find the frequent contacts list of any use. The backlash prompted devs to revert the change, and users should now be able to access their contact list as it used to be.

Prior to all this, the WhatsApp contacts page didn’t have the Frequent or Recent chats sections, and instead listed all contacts in alphabetical order. While you can see the thought behind the new interface, the older one was just a lot more straightforward. Besides, the new one introduces an extra step that makes the process of accessing contacts that much more of a drag.

WhatsApp has been getting a lot of updates since it was purchased by Facebook (now Meta) in 2015 and has already received a flurry so far this year. One of the newest ones saw the app get a long-overdue revamped voice call interface that shows a rounded gray rectangular background with your contact's name, number, and profile picture, as well as the call duration on top. We’re also expecting WhatsApp to get message reactions soon, and we already have an idea of how they’d look when they arrive — let's just hope that these are a little better-appreciated by WhatsApp users!

