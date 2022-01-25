WhatsApp has become more than just a messaging platform in many parts of the world. It is now used for carrying out business transactions, online meetings and discussions, and more. In November last year, the messaging service was first spotted working on Communities, a way to create groups within groups. It is intended to give admins more control over groups. Now, references to "Community Home" have been found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

WABetaInfo reports that Community Home will display all groups linked to a specific WhatsApp community. This will allow users to better manage groups by setting up different communities. There will be additional options to help group admins, too, though they are unclear at the moment. From the screenshots shared, it is clear that the Community feature is still a work in progress, and it is a few weeks or months away from release. ​​​​​​

Screenshot via WABetaInfo

It's common for users to be a part of multiple WhatsApp groups. The Communities feature should make managing them better, especially for users running online classes or meetings through WhatsApp. Unlike groups, admins should be able to limit users from sending messages in a Community.

WhatsApp has also added localization support for Amharic, an Afro-Asiatic language, and Somali, the official language of Somalia, Somaliland, and Ethiopia, with the 2.22.4.1 beta update for the Android app. It has now been localized in over 40 languages with these additions.

WhatsApp may seem slow in adding new features to its platform compared to Telegram. However, the Meta-owned service is working on several new features at the moment, like the ability to move your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone, new drawing tools for images and videos, and a refined voice call interface. They are all in beta or under testing right now and should make their way to the public channel sooner than later.

