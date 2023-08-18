In the realm of digital communication, incremental advancements often play pivotal roles in enhancing overall user experience. WhatsApp, in its consistent quest for refinement, has been steadily rolling out features that signify its commitment to this approach. A case in point, as we highlighted yesterday, was the introduction of high-resolution image sharing, subtly addressing the trade-off between image clarity and transmission efficiency. Fast-forward to the present, and we see another step in this continuous journey of improvement.

As noted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta version 2.23.17.22 is bolstering its community announcement groups by introducing the option for administrators to create and share polls. Recognizing the importance of active community participation, this feature aims to offer a platform for community admins to seek opinions, gather feedback, and involve members in various decisions through the medium of polls. An added layer of privacy ensures that participating in these polls won’t compromise users' phone numbers, as they remain hidden owing to the app's phone number privacy option.

Source: WABetaInfo

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows how WhatsApp has added a new option in the chat interface, allowing admins to set up polls in community announcement groups. To determine if you have this feature, just head to the community announcement group you manage and see if there's a polls symbol in the message attachment menu. It's important to mention that this function might be exclusive to certain group sizes, potentially limited to those with fewer than 1,024 members. Given this, it's a good idea to explore various community groups to see if it's active.

Currently, a select group of beta testers on the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android can access this poll feature. However, a broader release to other users is anticipated in the near future.

