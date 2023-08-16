WhatsApp is one of the best social apps you can download on Android, and recently, it has focused on developing Telegram-like large group interactions under the Communities feature. WhatsApp Communities have multiple channels within them, creating spaces for discussing topics related to the community. Now, WhatsApp is taking a significant step towards popularizing Communities among the masses, allowing forwarding of channel messages to regular chats with your friends and family.

WhatsApp’s Communities feature evidently didn’t take off with the vigor Meta was expecting, because we recently saw the developers beta test new description screens for Communities, complete with an example introducing users to the new space. One could blame the slow adoption on limited geographic availability, but Communities just rolled out to seven new markets in the beta channel. To perhaps make it more popular where available, WABetaInfo spotted WhatsApp announcing the beta test for chat forwarding from community channels, straight to people in your contact lists and groups you’re a member of.

Close

WhatsApp announces the beta test for message forwarding from channels

The idea is to tempt people into checking out the channel, and perhaps joining that community, or any other one they are invited to, effectively introducing a large swath of users to the new feature. As a community member with access to message forwarding in beta, you can forward from a channel just like you would any other message. However, at the receiving end, the message will contain a View Channel button underneath, encouraging recipients to visit the community if it is public. Just like Telegram shares, people without access to the WhatsApp channel can see the content of a shared/forwarded message, but won’t be allowed to view the channel if it isn’t available in their region.

Like normal messages, forwarding will be limited to five chats at a time, although you can send across multiple channel updates at once. Additionally, all forwarded messages will have the standard Forwarded label appended at the top.

At a recent Meta earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company plans to roll out WhatsApp Communities to more and more markets in the remainder of 2023. For now, message forwarding should be available to beta testers on the iOS and Android apps. Once Communities roll out widely, forwarded messages from channels could rapidly make the feature popular.