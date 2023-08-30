Summary WhatsApp has added a message editing feature to Communities, allowing administrators and creators to edit sent messages.

The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.18.16, but its rollout has been slow as not all devices can access it.

Edited messages in Communities will be marked as edited, similar to how it is done in private and group conversations on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the business and has managed to keep up with the competition by adding functionality like Communities. However, this consolidated group messaging feature was exempt from recently added features like group and 1-1 message editing. The app developer is now rolling out a new beta on Android that finally allows admins to edit messages posted on their WhatsApp community.

Message editing is not a particularly big feature and one that has been a staple of rival IM app Telegram for a few years now. But WhatsApp only picked it up in May, and it's somewhat strange that the developers have taken this long to test it for Communities as well.

WABetaInfo reports that the feature was spotted within WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.18.16, rolling out through the Play Store and also available via APKMirror. Message editing within Communities is limited to administrators and creators of the community and serves as an essential safeguard against accidentally sharing the wrong information with a large number of people.

Accessing the feature requires admins to long-press a message and tap on the three-dot icon on the top right of the page, as shown above, which then opens a menu displaying the Edit button. I was unable to find this three-dot icon and the corresponding menu on my test device, however, indicating that the rollout pace could be slow. Edited messages will be marked as such within the text's body, while the 15-minute time limit is also in place here.

First announced in April 2022 before widely rolling out in November, Communities makes it easier to stay in touch with all your groups, with admins/creators having full control over what each group sees. Admittedly confusing at first glance, at its core, Communities is designed to make your WhatsApp groups easier to find by putting them in one convenient location.