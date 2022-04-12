WhatsApp has long become more than just a means to stay in touch with family and friends. In many parts of the world, the service is used for business inquiries and even payments. It looks like WhatsApp also wants to make it easier for bigger groups of people to stay in touch, organized in communities. From what we can gather, these communities might work similar to how Slack organizations or Discord servers work, with different groups collected under one topic, open for all members to join.

WhatsApp communities were first spotted earlier this year, but now, WABetaInfo is back with another screenshot giving out many more details of what the upcoming feature will look like. WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.22.9.10 shows a new section to the left of the overview of your chats that shows a stylized icon of a group of people. When entered, it offers a shortcut to create a new community, along with a description of what communities are: “Communities bring related groups together. Any community you create or get added to will appear here.”

Based on this interface, which is not rolling out in the wild just yet, the communities tab will replace the camera tab that used to be in its place. WhatsApp might be looking to add a shortcut to the camera in another place of the app, but for now, it looks like it might also simply be removed.

So far, the feature is still under active development, so it might take a long while until it becomes available for everyone. If you want to raise your chances of getting access to it earlier, be sure to join the beta testing group on the Play Store (if it isn’t currently full) or get the latest releases over at APK Mirror.

