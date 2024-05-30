Summary WhatsApp is constantly evolving, now introducing a new color chooser feature for the drawing editor.

The redesigned drawing editor in WhatsApp will offer more creative freedom with colors and brushes.

Beta testers can expect a user-friendly interface and improved editing capabilities in future updates.

WhatsApp’s team has been quite busy adding new features and tools to make it the best alternative for anyone interested in using a messaging app. With more than 90 million active users in the United States and over 2 billion worldwide, it must keep evolving to deliver the best possible experience. Indeed, the app already offers everything you need to send messages, voice notes, videos, images, and more, but what if I told you that you will soon be able to express yourself better with new colors in the app’s drawing editor?

WhatsApp is getting ready to add more color to your conversations — well, kind of. The latest information from WABetaInfo reveals that the messaging app is rolling out version 2.24.12.6 through the Google Play Beta Program. This update includes information concerning a new color chooser feature that will be available for the drawing editor. It is labeled as “New color chooser tool,” and it will arrive in future updates of the app.

The feature is still under development, so beta testers will have to wait a bit longer before trying it out. However, thanks to the preview available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.6, we can all get a sneak peek of what's coming.

What other features are coming to WhatsApp drawing editor?

Now, this isn’t the only time we’ve seen information regarding WhatsApp’s drawing editor, as we have also reported other interesting details, which include a redesigned drawing editor. This change is meant to give users more creative freedom, as the current drawing editor only lets you crop and rotate images, add stickers, text, and doodle with a limited number of brushes.

The new layout aims to deliver a more user-friendly and intuitive interface, as you will have all the colors and the brushes in the lower part of the screen. The current color bar is placed in the upper-right corner of the screen, with the brush options on the bottom. However, the most exciting part of this new update is that we will also get a color chooser feature, which would make editing everything more straightforward, as we will be able to match colors for more accurate and precise edits.